Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Add Iconic Edgerunners Anime Weapons

Ever since the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series from Studio Trigger was released on Netflix, the video game it was inspired by -- Cyberpunk 2077 -- has seen a massive resurgence in interest from gamers. Developer CD Projekt Red didn't just let the release of the anime pass by unnoted, either, as it released a big update to coincide with it that even added a few quests and gear nodding at the plot of the anime. But the additions are relatively minor, which is why a modder has taken matters into their own hands to add skins for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners weapons seen in the anime.

More specifically, Cyberpunk 2077 modder walrus159 has released mods over on Nexus Mods that reskin weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 to look like the pistols wielded by Lucy and Rebecca in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The Rebecca pistol mod specifically changes the in-game Omaha pistol to look like her weapons with fuchsia and turquoise colors while the Lucy mod changes the in-game Unity pistol to look like her weapon with blue and black colors. It's a cosmetic change only, but one that folks who have found themselves playing Cyberpunk 2077 again after the anime debuted will likely be interested in.

Even if not looking to mod Cyberpunk 2077, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime might be worth your time to check out. "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is hands down a Netflix anime original that screams for your attention and is easily one of the best productions that the streaming service has presented," our own review of the new anime series reads in part. "Fan of the games or not, Edgerunners is well worth your time."

Broadly speaking, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently available to stream on Netflix. As for the video game itself, Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

Have you seen the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series? Has it made you want to go and play Cyberpunk 2077 itself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!

[H/T Game Rant]