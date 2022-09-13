Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been on the horizon for some time, and now the show has made its big debut. Netflix and Studio Trigger have finally launched their joint series based on the hit game Cyberpunk 2077. So if you want to check out one of the studio's best series yet, you can find it streaming on Netflix right now.

All 10 episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are currently available to binge. You can check out the episodes in either English or Japanese with subtitles. Zach Aguilar does the voice of star David in the English dub, and you will know their voice from Tanjiro of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

All cybernetic ultraviolence, all the time. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/YyyOT2l4e5 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 13, 2022

As for other staff, Emi Lo will be overseeing Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. They will be joined by Ian James Corlett, Giancarlo Esposito, Gloria Garayua, and more.

If you want to know more about Cyberpunk's special anime, you can check out its official synopsis below. And of course, you can head over to Netflix at any point to binge the anime as it dropped earlier today!

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner-a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

Are you planning to check out Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.