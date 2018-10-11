‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Team Announces New Partnership With Multiplayer Experts

Though we still don’t have a release date yet for CD Projekt RED’s highly anticipated new open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077, we are slowly-but-surely piecing together what type of experience it will be! Though the studio has briefly touched on the topic of multiplayer in the past, they have announced a new partnership with a studio that is more than familiar with this type of game design: Digital Scapes.

According to a recent press statement made by the studio, “Founded by industry veterans hailing from BioWare, Radical Entertainment and Relic, Digital Scapes is an ambitious video game development studio specialising in AAA multiplayer console and PC game development, development tool creation, asset production, and cloud computing. Digital Scapes team members worked on blockbuster game series like Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40,000, Dying Light, Prototype, and more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious project to date and we work hard every day to make it a creative and technological achievement. The Digital Scapes team brings aboard a lot of talent, experience and technical knowledge, and I’m very confident our long-term cooperation will add plenty to the game,” added Michał Nowakowski, SVP Business Development of CD Projekt RED.

Digital Scapes’ own Marcin Chady added, “”We are both excited and honoured to work with CD PROJEKT RED. Their incredibly creative and accomplished team of developers have been pushing narrative-driven, role-playing games to unprecedented levels. We look forward to helping them create the very best video games on the planet.”

So what does this mean for the game? Well, we’re not sure yet but we do have a hint from an interview from earlier this year, “We want to experiment in new fields that were not yet explored in the Witcher. I can’t say much about Cyberpunk, although our ambitions are set really high because that is our style of work. We want to go even higher, and especially seeing how we’re having a business chat, we’re interested in Cyberpunk being commercially even more significant.”

When he was later asked about online multiplayer, Kicinski mentioned that it would be a good way for the team to meet market standards, he even calls it “necessary”:

“Online is necessary, or very recommended if you wish to achieve a long-term success. At some point, we have mentioned that there will be a certain online element related to Cyberpunk.”

At this time, there is no projected release for Cyberpunk 2077.