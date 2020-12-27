Cyberpunk 2077 Is Now (Kind of) Playable on Nintendo Switch

Despite running pretty terribly on base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, someone has now found a way to make Cyberpunk 2077 playable on the Nintendo Switch. And while the thought of Cyberpunk being played on a Switch might make you think that it would cause Nintendo’s handheld-console hybrid to nearly explode, the way in which the game is accessible on the platform isn’t in the way that you’d expect.

Coming by way of Nintendrew, the YouTuber has found a rather strange workaround that results in the Nintendo Switch being able to play Cyberpunk 2077. As you might expect though, the platform can’t run the game natively for a number of reasons, so how exactly has he been able to pull off this feat? Well, in steps Google Stadia.

Yes, Nintendrew has essentially hacked his Switch to allow for Android software to be installed. From this point, Google Stadia can then be downloaded onto the platform since it technically is now an Android device. The means by which Nintendrew carries this feat isn't too complex and could easily be done by you as well, if you decided to do so.

What’s intriguing about Cyberpunk 2077 running on Switch in this manner though is that it still manages to allow players to utilize the Joy-Con or a Nintendo Pro Controller to play the game. You don’t need to somehow link a different type of controller to the Switch or anything like that. Once Stadia is installed, you can play games through the service just like you typically would on the Switch.

As for how Cyberpunk 2077 performs on Switch, well, it’s actually quite impressive. Again, since this is being played through Stadia, all of the hardware that is being utilized to run the game is elsewhere so the Switch itself isn’t being relied on as much with performance. Based on the footage shown of the game in action, it even looks to run at a stable 720p in handheld mode with 1080p being output if you link it to your TV.

Obviously, it’s worth noting that if you do try to do this to your own Switch, there’s a small chance that you could brick your unit. Additionally, if you have a warranty tied to the console, this might instantly void it. So make sure that this is something you truly want to do for yourself if you were to give it a go.

There has been a ton of other strange occurrences like this that have been discovered in relation to Cyberpunk 2077 ever since the game was released earlier this month. If you’d like to check out some of those stories, you can find them in our coverage hub right here.

So what do you think about this hack that lets you play Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.

[H/T GameSpot]