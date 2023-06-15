Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Purchases Come With Free Goodies on GOG

Cyberpunk 2077 is adding the Phantom Liberty DLC on September 26. The paid DLC gives players a new "spy-thriller" to play through and developer CD Projekt RED is also dropped a free update alongside it that adds several big changes to the base game, including vehicle combat. If you were planning to pick it up on PC, you can actually grab a few freebies alongside your purchase, as long as you're willing to pick it up on the GOG store. Anyone who buys the DLC there will get access to the game Akane and the GOG-Chan STL file for their 3D printer.

In fact, you don't actually have to buy the Phantom Liberty DLC to unlock the freebies. GOG is holding a "Cyberpunk essentials" sale and if you buy any of the games that fall under the sale, you'll be given the goods. For example, you could just pick up Deus Ex GOTY Edition for around a dollar and get a free game for your purchase. If you haven't heard of it, Akane is an "area arcade-slash" that sees you trying to kill as many enemies as possible. It's fast-paced action that'll test your ability to think on the fly to rack up massive combos. If you take advantage of the deal, you'll get the game for free on July 4.

Only until June 30th can you receive an exclusive Gift Pack when buying a game from the Cyberpunk Essentials collection!



The GOG-Chan STL file will give you access to a 3D figurine that you can print out. It's, of course, wearing cyberpunk gear and would make an excellent addition to a gaming shelf near you. The GOG store doesn't give a firm release date, but the file will be in your inbox by September 26, so that you can print it out ahead of the DLC's launch.

Even if you don't decide to pick up the bundle on GOG (or just aren't getting it on PC), Phantom Liberty is shaping up to be quite the DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. The story being told seems like it should excite fans, but the free update is going to be a major game-changer. Between the vehicle combat, streamlined skills, and everything else, it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 might finally be the game players were expected when it released.