Cyberpunk 2077 Sees a Resurgence in Players (And For Good Reason)

Cyberpunk 2077 is experiencing a mini resurgence and as a result has shot towards the top of the sales charts. Cyberpunk 2077 officially turns four years old this December. And it’s a very different game than when it launched back in 2020. When Cyberpunk 2077 first released, it was weighed down by serious performance issues, a metric ton of bugs, and half-baked systems. The game in 2024 is almost unrecognizable in comparison. Through various updates and the Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of the standout RPGs of the generation and a must-play for any fan of the genre.

Those who have held off on purchasing the CD Projekt Red game may be interested in finally pulling the trigger thanks to a variety of discounts. To this end, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition — which comes with the base game, plus the Phantom Liberty expansion — is cheaper than it ever has been thanks to GameStop, who has the most expensive version of the RPG on sale for just $39.99. This deal is for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Meanwhile, this version of the RPG is also on sale digitally on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, but the discounts are not as great.

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is also as cheap as it ever has been, aka on sale for $23.99 on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. Again, these deals are for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. The base game is also 50 and 55 percent off on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, respectively, as well.

Similar deals can be found on Steam, where said discounts have shot the game to the fourth best-selling game on the platform, a position it has not been in quite some time. To coincide with this, its player count on Steam has also increased.

Capturing the increase in interest is a new trailer for the Ultimate Edition CD Projekt Red released just three days ago, yet it already has well over a million views.

