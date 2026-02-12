Epic Games Store New Free Games Include 95-Rated PC Game

Epic Games Store has two new free games, including a PC game with a 95-rating on Steam. Combined, the two PC games offer EGS users $40 in value. Neither game is very new, though. The one hails from 2024, while the other hails from 2021. And it is the latter that has very high remarks on Steam. While they aren’t the newest releases on PC, they are 100% free for all PC users to download and keep. The only catch is that Epic Games Store users only have one week to redeem the offer, which will expire on February 19.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of the two new Epic Games Store free games, the one with the 95% approval rating on Steam, is The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark. Meanwhile, the other new free Epic Games Store game is Nobody Wants to Die. The former normally costs $15, while the latter normally sets PC users back $25.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Play video

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is an adventure game released in 2021 by developer Spooky Doorway and publisher Akupara Games. It is a follow-up to 2017’s The Darkside Detective, and is getting its own follow-up, The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon, which is currently in the works.

To date, the game has 1,527 user reviews on Steam, with a 95% approval rating. This gives the PC game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, which is the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam.

Nobody Wants to Die

Play video

Nobody Wants to Die is an action-adventure game released in 2024 by developer Critical Hit Games and publisher Plaion. It is a standalone release, and actually the debut for the former.

So far, it has 2,540 user reviews on Steam, with an 83% approval rating. This gives it a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second top rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform.

One of the Best Epic Games Store Free Games of 2026

As always, even if you have no intention of playing these games, be sure to claim them as free anyway in case this ever changes. In particular, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is one of the better indie games of 2021. To this end, it is one of the best free games given out by the storefront so far this year. Nobody Wants to Die is a bit less impressive, but if you like cyberpunk-themed content, then it’s worth giving a quick download and trial. Meanwhile, if these new free games don’t tickle your fancy, they aren’t the only new freebies. Steam has a new free game, that also happens to be a cyberpunk-themed game, which has been earning some attention.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.