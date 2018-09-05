Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode Confirmed

From everything we’ve seen thus far from CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077, the gloriously massive open-world will be one hell of a stunner. With incredible character customization and breathtaking scenery, it would only make sense that players would want a photo mode to be available post-launch and luckily, one dev just confirmed that this feature will be available.

When one fan asked over on Twitter, “Is there any chances to see a 3rd person view option, just to make amazing screenshots of our character,” the game’s official Twitter account responded:

We‘ll have a photo mode. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 28, 2018

When players jump into the game, they will be given an option to play as either a male or a female character, both have a full range of dialogue voice lines. Not only that, but players will also be able to create their dream character through the title’s Character Creation selection. Choose your story, your background, and how the world of Cyberpunk 2077 perceives you. And yes – that even includes aesthetic perception like some sweet, sweet tattoos.

Hair colour/style, body type, skin markings, clothing, makeup, piercings – the whole 9 yards; all will be able to be tailored to what the player wants to see. This takes the RPG experience to an entirely new level, allowing for total immersion into this world of high-tech technology and mayhem.

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

