Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Game Confirmed for PS5, Coming in 2026

An upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive game has now also been announced for PS5, which means PS5 has picked up another game coming in 2026. A console exclusive, for those who do not know, refers to a game on a single console platform, but also on PC. So, it’s not a true exclusive in the traditional sense, but it is exclusive in the world of consoles. This is an increasingly common type of exclusivity, and we looked to be getting another example of it, but this is no longer the case.

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Back on December 11, 2025, developer Thelka — a team based out of California — and Arc Games announced Order of the Sinking Star for PC alongside a 2026 release. Then, on May 14, the game became a Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive when it was announced for Switch 2, and only Switch 2. There is no Switch version, and this has not changed. What has changed is that there is now also a PS5 version.

New Game From Jonathan Blow

Order of the Sinking Star is not just a random indie game, but a new game from Jonathan Blow, the creator of indie breakout hits Braid (2008) and The Witness (2016). He hasn’t released anything since the latter, making Order of the Sinking Star even more noteworthy.

For those just learning about the game, Order of the Sinking Star is a massive and ambitious narrative adventure puzzle game with over 1,000 unique puzzles and four distinct worlds, the latter of which combine and intertwine in complicated and interesting ways. Like other Jonathan Blow games, it’s easier to watch a trailer for it rather than try to describe. To this end, a new trailer has been released alongside this announcement and can be seen below.

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It was always unlikely that Order of the Sinking Star would remain a Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive, so a PS5 release was always likely; it just looked like it would come after launch, in 2027 or beyond. So, this is a nice surprise for PS5 and PS5 Pro users, as they will get to play it at launch.

If you check out the like-to-dislike ratio or the comments on the trailer above, you will notice both are negative. That said, that’s not reflective of anticipation for the game. If you read all the comments, they are in protest over Sony’s controversial decision to stop making physical game discs.

That said, there doesn’t appear to be an abundance of excitement for the game, but there also wasn’t for Braid or The Witness. Then both came out and were critically acclaimed, and that quickly changed.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.