New God of War Starring Kratos Confirmed, Launching After Laufey

Kratos may not be leading God of War Laufey, but that doesn’t mean Santa Monica Studio is done with the Greek brute. The studio has confirmed another Kratos-led game is coming sometime down the line.

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Santa Monica Studio confirmed as much during its San Diego Comic-Con panel, as reported by IGN. Little is known about this game, but head of creative Cory Barlog said this Kratos game will connect to (and be released after) Laufey. No audio has come out from the event to give further context, but it’s likely PlayStation will upload a video of the panel online soon, as it did with the recent Marvel’s Wolverine one.

Kratos Will Lead Another God of War Game

IMage Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Since almost nothing is known about the game, it’s unclear when its release window is, what studio is behind it, or if it will be smaller affair in the vein of the recent God of War Sons of Sparta. If it is a big, traditional God of War game, which is quite likely, it is safe to not assume to this Kratos game will not come out in the near future. Laufey, on the other hand, is, as the team announced the game’s February release date near the end of the aforementioned panel.

Despite Laufey‘s protagonist being Faye, Kratos’ wife from the Norse saga, Santa Monica Studio has still brought up the Ghost of Sparta in the few interviews that came after Laufey‘s reveal. Speaking with IGN, Barlog said the team will “always tell stories about Kratos,” but it wanted to go beyond his viewpoint and give players a chance to “see how things connect.” To him, Laufey is “not a departure” but an “expansion.”

This sentiment was also echoed in the dev diary that came alongside the Laufey reveal. Barlog said Kratos was the “trunk of [the series’] tree” and “drives the franchise forward” and the team wants to follow him, but there are also “so many interesting characters” worth looking into, as well. Laufey director Ariel Lawrence also chimed in saying the studio “can’t not tell stories about the big guy.”

Essentially, the Comic-Con panel was a bit more blunt about the new Kratos game Barlog and Lawrence have been dancing around. Kratos is also still going to star in the remake of the original God of War trilogy, so there’s still more of this ash-skinned god coming in the future outside of this new confirmed Kratos title.

Kratos has been the main character in every God of War game. God of War Ragnarok, however, let players take control of Atreus.

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