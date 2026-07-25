29-Year-Old N64 Exclusive Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $3

A 29-year-old N64 exclusive game is now available on Nintendo Switch — and Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility — for $2.99. That said, it’s not the original N64 version that has been made available on the Nintendo eShop at this price, but the remaster that was released in 2019. This makes the deal even better because the remaster is obviously much better to play in 2026 than the 1997 original, which doesn’t hold up terribly well without the remastering. That said, this eShop deal — the 85% discount — is only available until August 14. Until then, it’s the cheapest it has ever been on the digital Nintendo storefront.

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Back on March 4 specifically, developer Iguana Entertainment — which went belly up in 2004 — and Acclaim Entertainment released one of the most popular N64 games, a first-person shooter with dinosaurs, aka Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. This is the first game in the Turok series, which most know. What many don’t know is that it is an adaptation of the Turok comic book series from Valiant Comics, and a character who dates back to 1954.

One of 1997’s Most Popular N64 Games

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter released as an N64 exclusive with an 85 on Metacritic. Later in the same year, it came to PC, but it never came to another console platform until it was remastered by Nightdive Studios. And this is that remaster, which actually got a substantial upgrade in 2025.

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Turok: Dinosaur Hunter is obviously almost three decades old and is only a 7-10 hour game. So, its normal $20 asking price can be a little much. This is only about 30 minutes of content for every dollar. At $3, though, it’s more like two to three hours of content for every dollar, a much better return, which may explain why it is one of the most popular deals on the Nintendo eShop right now. That said, those who didn’t play the game back on the N64 are going to find this hard to return to without the nostalgia, especially if you didn’t at least grow up on this era of video games.

As for the game itself, you play as a time-traveling warrior by the name of Turok, who finds himself in a savage land torn by conflict and the evil overlord, The Campaigner, who seeks to destroy the fabric of time and rule the universe with the power of an ancient artifact. Naturally, you must stop him. The premise, like the gameplay, is simple. It’s a 1997 video game, but it’s deeply nostalgic for those who haven’t booted it up since the late 1990s.

This deal is also notably timely because, after many years of being dormant, a new Turok game is finally in development. It’s called Turok: Origins, and it is set to release sometime this fall, as a prequel to the first game, and its platforms include the Nintendo Switch.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.