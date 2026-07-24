5 Things Even Hardcore Fans Don’t Know About Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem is, in many ways, a gigantic reference to the franchise’s past. Obviously, it also takes quite a few steps to set up Resident Evil‘s future, but the number of callbacks is almost staggering. With that in mind, there are a few references that might’ve gone under the radar, even for Resident Evil‘s biggest fans. A few of these aren’t exactly confirmed by Capcom, but it’s almost impossible to believe they aren’t true, especially with how cheeky the rest of Requiem is. Here are five facts from Resident Evil Requiem that you might’ve missed.

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5) Leon’s Subtle Resident Evil 3 Reference

Leon S. Kennedy is back as one of the two protagonists in Resident Evil Requiem. Long-time fans know that Leon has never met a pun or quip that he doesn’t love. That guy is an absolute machine gun of hilarious phrases, including quite a few references to the series’ past. One of those happens during the final major boss fight, but is so quick, you might’ve missed it.

See, when Leon confronts Gideon for the final time, we know that the former researcher has injected himself with a strain of the Nemesis virus. As the fight is starting, Leon quips, “No wonder you were so relentless.” That might seem innocuous for many fans, but it’s a fun reference to Resident Evil 3. On the CD case for that game, it says you’ll be trapped with “hordes of flesh-eating zombies, hideous mutants, and a relentless new nemesis.” As I said, Capcom is at its cheekiest with Requiem.

4) A Fleeting Glimpse

Okay, this one is probably better known by hardcore fans, but if you don’t know where to look, you’ll miss this fleeting glimpse of a fan-favorite character. Once you’re inside the bombed-out remains of the Raccoon Police Department, look for the Operations Room. If you hang around here for a bit, you’ll see a white blob appear just outside the building. The blob is wearing a beret and makes some weird noises. If you’re not familiar with Resident Evil‘s history, you might be lost.

It’s not just any white blob, though. That’s Tofu, a secret character from Resident Evil 2 and its remake. You can’t do much with the character, but if you shoot at him, he’ll make a new noise and then disappear behind a pillar. It’s a silly reference that’s not too hard to spot, as long as you know where to go. Still, it’s great to see Tofu alive and well despite Raccoon City being the exact opposite.

3) Could The Final Puzzle Have A Future Hint?

Stick with me for this one because it’s a little convoluted. Most Requiem players know about The Final Puzzle. This is directly addressed in the challenges section of the game, and was the subject of quite a bit of internet sleuthing when Requiem launched. Using datamining, fans finally figured out how to solve the puzzle. However, the rewards were a little lacking. All you get is a chunk of unlock currency and a creepy laugh.

It might not end there, though. Remember, Capcom loves to tie references to future games, especially remakes, into its Easter eggs. Who can forget the Nemesis roar from Resident Evil 2 Remake? The creepy laugh may be simply meant to be one of the girls who were experimented on, but what if it was a hint about Capcom’s next remake? We know the team is working on Code Veronica next. Could that laugh be one of the Ashford twins? This one is far from confirmed, but given Capcom’s history, it would not be surprising to hear that laugh again in the next few months.

2) The Teleporting Gas Station

During Leon’s journey through Resident Evil, he eventually comes across a familiar gas station. Mr. Kennedy has been here before during the inciting events of Resident Evil 2. This is where he met Claire Redfield and learned about the zombie outbreak that’s taken over the city. Just like his walk through the Raccoon Police Department, it’s almost like coming home for the long-time hero.

Except it might not be the same gas station. Look, things change over decades, so it’s possible Capcom didn’t really think about the logistics of the gas station. Or maybe I’m just totally wrong. However, the gas station in Resident Evil 2 is supposed to be on the outskirts of town. Claire and Leon didn’t know about the outbreak yet because they were barely in Raccoon City. The gas station in Requiem is in the middle of town, which suggests we’re actually a different Mezoil station that happens to look like the one we remember.

1) Capcom Might Be Animal Crossing Fans

You might be wondering what the connection between that headline and image is, so let me explain. As you’re playing through Requiem, you will inevitably come up against two enemies that are both called Chunk. These massive, corridor-filling beasts will pursue you through the halls and can even take out other infected if you play your cards right. If you find the in-game files talking about them, you’ll learn the two Chunks are the Jackson brothers: Thomas and Timothy. After their change, they can never feel sated, no matter how much they eat.

What does that have to do with Animal Crossing? Well, Tom Nook’s twin sons are named Timmy and Tommy. Like the Jackson brothers, their dad is always wanting more Bells. The sons aren’t quite as bad, but they definitely take after the old tanuki. Plus, Resident Evil has had a long history of hidden Mr. Raccoon Bobbleheads. Is all of this a big reference to the developer’s love of Animal Crossing? We can’t say for sure, but the references continue to pile up.

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