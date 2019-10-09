Cyberpunk 2077 Teases Photo Mode

Back in 2018, CD Projekt Red developer confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 will have a photo mode. However, since then, it hasn’t said much or detailed said photo mode, leaving many wondering if it’s still coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. Well, it appears like it’s still in the pipeline. Over on Twitter, CD Projekt Red — via the game’s official Twitter account — recently teased jus that: a photo mode. Unfortunately, the tease doesn’t feature anything substantial, meaning there’s no details spilled on the feature. However, what the tease does show is that photo mode lovers are going to have a heck of a time photographing Night City, because, well it looks visually amazing.

As you may know, this will be CD Projekt Red’s first game with photo mode. And to be fair, the photo mode craze really didn’t catch on until after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — it’s most recent marquee release — hit in 2015. So, it remains to be seen how the Polish developer tackles the feature. You’d hope like the rest of the game, CD Projekt Red will be ambitious and come packing a robust photo mode for the game, but maybe it’s lack of experience in this department will mean we’ll get a more barebones capture mode. Whatever the case, just a tease of a photo mode was enough to get fans excited.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020 at the price point of $60. For more news, media, leaks, rumors, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world role-playing game, be sure to peruse all of previous and extensive coverage of the 2020 title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.