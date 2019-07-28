Cyberpunk 2077 Player Freedom Detailed

The devs at CD Projekt Red have been more about than ever about their upcoming RPG based on a tabletop game from the 80’s. This is likely due to the fact that fans now know exactly when the title will be released, and while that glorious launch date still isn’t for some time, this has not stopped anyone from wanting to learn more about Cyberpunk 2077. Luckily, story director Marcin Blacha recently discussed the inbound experience with Xbox: The Official Magazine (via Wccftech), including how much freedom players will actually have when they jump in.

We already know that the RPG experience featured in Cyberpunk 2077 is going to run rather deep, offering players several options when it comes to customization. Of course, this isn’t going to be the only way that players will be able to mix up their experience in Night City. “We try very hard for the players to always have a say in what’s going on,” Blacha said. “We do that either through using dialogue to influence the situation or by simply giving players the freedom to move or look around during dialogue or cutscenes.

“Also, we try to never break immersion – in the 2018 demo, remember how we connected to the woman in the bathtub? Information was presented directly on the cornea. If you don’t use fast travel, there are no loading screens, too. Finally, there’s character creation, where we plan to give you options to create the V you can say is yours. From choosing a body type to facial features, hairstyles, skin tone, voice—there’s a lot there to play with.”

Needless to say, players are going to have quite a bit of fun in a variety of way when they enter Night City. Speaking of which, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the highly anticipated game:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Is Cyberpunk 2077 going to feature the best RPG experience we've ever seen?