Cyberpunk 2077 Players Mock "Useless" Perk

Cyberpunk 2077 has provided a lot of fodder for fans to poke fun at over the last few weeks, and one of the game's perks is no exception. The Commando Level 1 perk is a Passive perk that allows players to go undetected while underwater. While this sounds like it could be beneficial, the problem is that the game has very few areas to explore underwater, rendering it pretty much useless! Reddit user BilboSwagginsDaGawd shared a fun meme about just how useless the perk is, and many respondents were quick to point out that they didn't even know it was possible to go underwater!

It's entirely possible that CD Projekt Red was hoping to add more underwater content to Cyberpunk 2077, but simply ran out of time. Clearly, a lot had to be changed during the game's difficult development cycle, and this can be seen in Cyberpunk 2077 in various ways, as a result. It's also possible that the perk was created with some future DLC in mind down the line, but unless CD Projekt Red elaborates on this specific situation, it's impossible to say for sure! For now, fans will just have to look at this particular perk and have a laugh.

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a lot of negative attention since its release on December 10th. While the game was easily one of the most highly-anticipated of 2020, the version that released on consoles failed to deliver an experience that lived-up to the promise of the PC version. This even resulted in many retailers offering full refunds for the game. Despite this, however, it seems that Cyberpunk 2077 has found many fans. As CD Projekt Red continues to release patches and improvements, the conversation surrounding the game could improve, as it did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For now, however, fans will continue having some fun at the game's expense!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

