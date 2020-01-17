Cyberpunk 2077 Isn’t Currently Planned for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 might’ve had its release date pushed back closer to the time that the next generation of consoles will be released, but that doesn’t mean you should wait until those consoles are out to play the game. It’s only been announced for the current generation of consoles, PC, and Google Stadia right now, and as of Thursday’s call between CD Project Red and investors, those plans remain intact. Piotr Nielubowicz, the CFO of CD Projekt Red, indicated during that call that there are currently no plans to release the game on the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

As heard by GameSpot when listening to the call which can be heard here, Nielubowicz addressed a question and reaffirmed the details of Cyberpunk 2077’s release by mentioning some of the platforms that it’s currently planned for minus Google Stadia.

As of right now, Cyberpunk is heading for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC,” the CD Projekt Red CFO said. “Nothing has changed in regard to those plans.”

Adam Kiciński, the joint CEO at CD Projekt Red, added to the response by saying that the next generation was indeed being kept in mind but that the current plans are focused on this generation of consoles.

“We are going with the same plans that we set,” Kiciński said. “[Cyberpunk 2077] was always designed for [PS4 and Xbox One]. We are thinking about the next generation, but for now, we are focused on the current generation. That plan is still valid.”

Does this mean that Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t coming to the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 at all? There’s a chance, but one would assume that the game will come to those consoles at some point. It might be some time after the game’s initial launch though, so if it’s one of your more anticipated games of 2020, you’re probably better off getting it for whatever system you have now.

This conference call where the release plans were reaffirmed is the one that followed CD Projekt Red’s announcement that the game would be delayed out of April and into September. The same call also addressed the multiplayer portion of the game that CD Projekt Red said it was working on, though it’ll be a while until we see that feature as well since it likely won’t release until after 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on September 17th.