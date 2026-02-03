No More GTA 6 Delays Are Expected (And There’s More Good News)

It looks like Grand Theft Auto VI’s delays are a thing of the past, and more good news is just around the corner. If there’s one thing that fans hopeful to get their hands on a copy of GTA VI agree on, it’s that the game has been delayed for far too long. Development began soon after the release of GTA V, and production shifted to full-scale in 2020, leading many to assume it would arrive within a couple of years. Unfortunately, one delay after another ensured that wouldn’t happen, but word from Rockstar Games indicates that the delays are over.

On February 3, 2026, Take-Two Interactive reaffirmed the November 19, 2026, release date for GTA VI. The company also revealed that full-scale marketing would launch this Summer, suggesting that fans will finally get to see gameplay footage and tidbits of what’s to come in the lead-up to launch day. This comes only four days after ComicBook reported that another delay was on the horizon, following a reveal that only the digital copy would arrive on time, with physical copies delayed to avoid spoilers and leaks that would likely occur as soon as physical copies hit the street.

GTA VI Is Still on Track for Its November Release

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

With Take Two’s reaffirmation of its slated release date, there’s a good chance we’ll see a new trailer hit the Internet sometime in the near future. The news came out of Take-Two’s 3rd Quarter earnings results, which were only just released. In the earnings, the company still planned the release date despite two separate delays. It’s fair to say that GTA VI is the most anticipated game of 2026, and while it won’t arrive for several months … close to the end of the year, whatever marketing is rolling out will likely involve a lot of cash and confidence in the final product.

The moment has finally arrived, watch GTA 6 TRAILER 2 now! https://t.co/tpjJWJUZzt — Take2 Interactive (@Take2Interact) May 6, 2025

The report included the following note at the bottom of the report that’s got us all very excited for what’s to come: “Our execution throughout Fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary and we are highly confident as we approach Fiscal 2027 – which promises to be groundbreaking for Take-Two and the entire entertainment industry – led by the November 19th release of Grand Theft Auto VI with Rockstar’s launch marketing set to begin this Summer.” As of writing, there have been only two cinematic trailers, so fans are eager to see what is coming next, with plenty hoping for some gameplay footage.

Delayed AAA games like GTA VI are certainly frustrating for gamers, but holding off on releasing an unpolished game is the right thing to do. Too often, publishers push developers to move ahead to deliver on promises they’ve made, leading to disastrous launches (We’re looking at you, No Man’s Sky!). It seems that finally, all of the delays that brought us to this point have been addressed, not because of a desire to increase hype, but to get the final product polished and completed so they can actually deliver on their promises. GTA V was a fantastic game, and still is, but it was released in 2013, and fans can’t wait to try the next chapter in the franchise.

