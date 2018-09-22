Cyberpunk 2077 Preorders Now Live With Amazon Prime Discount

Preorders for Cyberpunk 2077 are now live through Amazon with the retailer’s offering a Prime discount on the game.

The deal that’s live through Amazon has both the PlayStation 4 version and the Xbox One version listed at $47.99 if you log into an Amazon Prime account, a 20 percent discount compared to the normal $59.99 price tag for the new game. You’ll notice that there’s a release date listed for the game that has it coming out on December 28, 2018, but that’s just a placeholder date and isn’t when you should expect the game. This is also for the physical version of the game and not the digital edition, so you might end up waiting a day or two to get the game if you preorder it this way.

While preordering the games ahead of time through Amazon is a smart way to save more before they’re released, it’s even more important to get this game sooner rather than later if you’re planning on buying it. Amazon recently announced that it was discontinuing the 20 percent discount and will be replacing it with a flat $10 Amazon credit when purchasing “select games.” This change goes into effect on August 28, so preordering the game through Amazon before that while still grant buyers the discount while an order placed after that date will instead use the new system.

“Starting on August 28, Prime members will now get a $10 Amazon credit when pre-ordering select games on Amazon.com,” an email statement said. “This credit can be used on almost anything sold by Amazon.com. This new pre-order benefit is replacing the current discount on physical game pre-orders. All eligible pre-orders placed before August 28 will still receive the 20 percent discount under the existing benefit once the game is released. The exact terms and conditions for this new discount can be found here.”

The details on the new offer don’t explain how the “select games” will be chosen, but it does say that the credit can only be applied to products that are sold by Amazon itself, not third-party distributors that use the retailer. The credit also expires 60 days after you acquire it, so you have to make another purchase within that timeframe to make the most of the deal.

Cyberpunk 2077 does not yet have a release date and is currently in development, but you can download it now through Amazon for 20 percent off.

