‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is “Pretty Different” From What Was Revealed Last Year

After fans were given a look at a bit of what Night City has to offer in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 last year, hype levels have reached new heights. That said, when CD Projekt RED offered a glimpse at what is to come, the gameplay demo was of an early build of the game, which means there are bound to be some things that are changed in the final version. Speaking with AreaJugones (translation via Reddit), quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz confirmed that even now, Cyberpunk 2077 is looking “pretty different” from what was shown last year.

“We are constantly polishing and thinking how to make the game more interesting, how to make the gameplay more cool and, well, the demo shown last year was only a small fragment of the actual game,” Tomaszkiewicz said. “There wasn’t a clear picture of how the game fits into an open world or how it fits into a larger image of the game. So, there are many stuff that we didn’t show yet, there are many things that we are still working on. I would say that the game is pretty different to what we shown last year but there are many details that we are currently working on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite things being changed, Tomaszkiewicz reiterated that the overall vision has not been altered. “I would say that Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world game with a strong narrative component set in a dark future,” he said. “It is an RPG with decisions and consequences where everything you do matters. Well, I do not know how much more I can put in the box, it depends on the source we use. I would say that there are many ways to play in terms of gameplay and it offers a wide variety of options depending on how you want to play the title and allows you to enjoy the way you want to play. I think that’s how I would describe the title.”

The quest director went on to also discuss how Cyberpunk 2077 has a plethora of interesting gameplay mechanics, which you can read all about right here. There is still no release date for the upcoming game, but it is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and will arrive “when it’s ready.”

What do you think about all of this? Were you expecting a bunch of change in Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to what was shown last year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!