Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation Store Return Date Announced

Cyberpunk 2077 was delisted from the PlayStation Store last year, but it seems the game will finally return to the service later this month! Stephen Totilo of Axios reports that the game will be reinstated on June 21st. PlayStation is advising fans that they still should not play the game on a base model PlayStation 4. Instead, if they do download the game, it should be played on a PS4 Pro or on PlayStation 5. PlayStation fans had the option of purchasing the physical version of the game, but those with a PS5 Digital Edition have had no ability to play Cyberpunk 2077 unless it was purchased prior to the game's delisting.

The Tweets from Totilo can be found embedded below.

Sony warns that players will still run into issues with the game and recommends people play it on a PS4 Pro or PS5 (not an original PS4) https://t.co/JUck47CmRc pic.twitter.com/ChLM8tK2fy — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 15, 2021

The announcement will likely come as a great relief to CD Projekt Red. Since the game was delisted, the publisher has been inundated with questions from fans and shareholders about Cyberpunk 2077's return to the PlayStation Store. The game's return will give the developer a better chance at turning around perception, and could help to increase the sagging sales of Cyberpunk.

A lot of games have had rocky starts, and later gone on to become beloved titles. As CD Projekt Red continues to work on improving Cyberpunk 2077, it will be interesting to see whether or not fans start to appreciate it more. It's possible that it's too late, and most gamers have moved on to the next big thing, but Cyberpunk's return to the PlayStation Store could convince some to give the game a chance. We'll just have to wait and see how things play out!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

