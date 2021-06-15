Cyberpunk 2077 Looks to Finally Be Coming Back to the PlayStation Store

✖

It would appear that, months after being removed from the PlayStation Store, CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 might finally be officially returning soon. In case you somehow missed it, the video game was removed from the PlayStation Store back late last year and Sony Interactive Entertainment offered to issue refunds to anyone that had purchased it digitally. The bug-riddled state of the console versions was a major problem at launch for Cyberpunk 2077, but several major patches later it would appear that perhaps SIE and CD Projekt Red have come to an agreement on its sale once again.

To be clear, what's happened is that the listing for Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to the PlayStation Store. If you search for it, you can now add it to wishlists, but there is apparently no ability to purchase it as of yet. Assuming this was an intentional addition, it would make sense for this to be the first step towards actually returning to the PlayStation Store in full. When, exactly, that might happen remains to be seen, and one imagines that SIE will be particularly careful about whether the video game is up to its standards before it does go live.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," the company stated back in December 2020. "SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

Cyberpunk 2077 itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. As noted above, the digital PlayStation versions are not yet available to purchase again. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

[H/T IGN]