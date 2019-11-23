Cyberpunk 2077 Enters Final Stage of Development

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is actually going to hit its April 2020 release date, which means in roughly five months PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia gamers will get their hands on one of the most highly anticipated games of the generation, and the first major release from CD Projekt Red since it’s bar-setting and generational-defining 2015 release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Of course, it’s quite possible the Polish studio could still delay the open-world role-playing game, however, according to the developer, the game has entered its final stage of development.

During its newest earnings call, CD Projekt Red revealed that it’s been spending a ton of money on Cyberpunk 2077 in order to get it to release, and now it’s turned the last corner and is on the homestretch.

“In Q3 2019 the bulk of the Group’s consolidated fixed assets was represented by Expenditures on development projects, which aggregate the Group’s ongoing expenses on development of new videogames and technologies. The reported increase in this line item comes mainly from development of Cyberpunk 2077, which has now entered its final, most intensive pre-release stage.”

As you can see, not only is the game in its final stage of development, but it’s most intensive, which does seem to suggest things could come down to the wire. However, if the game manages to hit its date, then we’ll be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on April 16, 2020. And given the game’s projected length, we’ll probably be playing well into May as well, and maybe even beyond.

Upon launch, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia at the price point of $60. For more on the game — including news, rumors, leaks, media, and information — be sure to peruse all of our previous coverage of the ambitious title by clicking right here. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official pitch from CD Projekt Red:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”