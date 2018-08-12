Cyberpunk 2077 will have dynamic weather conditions, Polish developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

While increasingly many AAA open-world games are adding dynamic weather, there are still a considerable amount that bypass the feature, and this will likely never change. For one, dynamic weather isn’t an easy thing to implement, nor is it cheap. But it is also sometimes left out for story reasons.

That all said, Cyberpunk 2077 will come with some type of dynamic weather system, which is no surprise given the developer’s most recent game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, had it, and because the Polish studio is all about crafting incredibly immersive worlds.

Confirmation of the feature comes way Stanislaw Swiecick, a writer on the game, who also seemingly confirms it will have a day/night cycle:

“We wanted to make you feel like an integral part of the city right from the first moment, and as in all the cities, day and night…we wanted to show players how we were able to recreate a dark and dystopian future, even in daylight,” said Swiecick. “Of course, there will be variable weather conditions.”

Dynamic weather won’t just be important for immersing players in Cyberpunk 2077’s world, but how good and realistic said weather looks will also be integral. As any fan of the cyberpunk sub-genre knows, there’s not much better than a dark night where rain pounds a cyberpunk, neon-infused city beneath it and creates wet dark alleys in its seedy underbelly to explore.

What isn’t divulged is what type of variable weather conditions will be included. Will we see only rain/wind, or will we also see snow? You don’t often see snow in any cyberpunk media, so that could turn out really neat if they do include it.

No matter the case, if Cyberpunk 2077’s dynamic weather is as good as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunts, then it will be a terrific addition to the game, which already sounds like it will be bar-setting, borderline revolutionary.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen hardware. It currently is without a release date.

