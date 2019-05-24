Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Continues To Tease Big News For E3 2019

Back in March, during an investors call, CD Projekt Red boss Adam Kicinski revealed that E3 2019 will be the important E3 in the company’s history, which suggested it had bigger plans for the show that went beyond simply showing off Cyberpunk 2077. But Kicnski didn’t just say it will be the company’s biggest E3 to date, he even acknowledged that it’s the best time announce release dates for their games. Again, this clearly suggests we will get a Cyberpunk 2077 release date announcement during the show, presumably via Microsoft’s presser.

That all said, yesterday, during another financial report for the company, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz once again reiterated that E3 2019 will be the company’s most important E3 ever, and teased that the Polish studio has an exciting line-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The most important E3 fair in the Group’s history is upon us,” said the CFO. “We have a truly exciting line-up and cannot wait to present it! For the first time in our history, we will also be showcasing Cyberpunk 2077 at our public stand.”

Nielubowicz also revealed that the game’s development is “proceeding at full speed,” and currently has over 400 developers involved.

“The development of our next flagship game – Cyberpunk 2077 – is proceeding at full speed, with over 400 people currently involved in the project,” said the CFO. “In the first quarter, the Group spent 25 million PLN on development of new video games and technologies for a cumulative balance of Research & Development expenditures of 264 million PLN.”

It’s worth pointing out that Nielbowicz references CD Projekt Red’s line-up for the show, which suggests multiple games. Now, obviously Cyberpunk 2077 is one of these games. But what is the other? Something related to GWENT? Probably. But the developer does notably have another AAA role-playing game in development that is scheduled to release by 2021, so maybe it will be that.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen consoles. For more news, media, and information on the open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.