‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Have “In-Game Ads For Services of The Dark Future”

Part of making a great cyberpunk-themed city is nailing the invasive advertisements that litter buildings, streets, and the skyline. And for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is taking the responsibility of designing in-game ads very seriously. In fact, the Polish studio is taking in-game ads so seriously that it’s hiring for an illustrator who will solely do this: create futuristic ads. That’s right, if you’ve doubted CD Projekt Red’s commitment to the cyberpunk sub-genre in the past, this should put to bed any worries.

Recently, the Poland-based developer went up with a new job listing looking for an “In-game Ads Illustrator,” a position you probably only need filled when you’re making a cyberpunk game. Interestingly, the position isn’t even part-time or temporary, but a full-time spot, suggesting there’s a lot of in-game ads still to make.

As an In-game Ads Illustrator, the new addition to the team will help bolster the ranks of CD Projekt Red and make its “vision of cyberpunk even more fascinating. To do this, the position will create in-game ads that range from “consumer services of the dark future” to paramilitary medical care.

“Our In-game Ads Team is looking for an Illustrator to bolster their ranks and make CD Projekt RED’s vision of cyberpunk even more fascinating,” reads the listing. “As an In-game Ads Illustrator, you’ll take part in creating ads for an array of consumer services of the dark future — from paramilitary medical care, to guns, to fast moving consumer goods and cyberware.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s debut trailer showed off a Night City packed with in-game ads and environmental dressing, and it looks like CD Projekt Red is going to extend this to the whole city. In other words, it doesn’t look like it was simply for the purpose of the demo/debut trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or release window, but CD Projekt Red has hinted a release date could be revealed this E3 in June.

Thanks, Gaming Bolt.

