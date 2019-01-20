‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Has A Ton Of Weapon Variety, Including Katanas

You can never have too many weapons. If there is one thing true in video games, it’s this. And luckily Polish developer CD Projekt Red agrees and will offer players a ton of variety in weapons in its upcoming and ambitious role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077.

Speaking to French outlet Jeuxactu, lead cinematic animator Maciej Pietras got talking about weapons in the game, and how their variety will allow for a variety of playstyles and solutions to different challenges players will come across. There will be katanas, guns with bullets that ricochet off walls, and of course Mantis blade. And none of it will just be for the pure sake of variety, but will offer another layer of personal expression and tactical depth to the game.

“In the demo, you could see several types of weapons and different combat systems,” said Pietras. “All this is related to the class of the character that you will create, according to the skills you will improve. There will indeed be advantages to using this or that weapon, depending on how you level up your character. You will have the choice between technological weapons, powerful weapons, and intelligent weapons, and each of them will allow you to approach the game in several different ways.”

The animator continued:

“For example, powerful weapons have a boost that allows weapons to ricochet against the walls and thus reach enemies hidden behind walls. Smart weapons take advantage of an autolock that can target an enemy with homing bullets. As for the melee weapons, you could see the Mantis Blades in the demo. These are incredible weapons, which are attached to the body of the character and allow them to climb on walls, but also to kill enemies in hand-to-hand. There is also another weapon, the katana, that we did not show in the demo but is interesting.”

One of the best part of the cyberpunk sub-genre is the cyberpunk-inspired weapons and creative freedom it allows developers that comes along with the style. And it sounds like CD Projekt Red is poised to capitalize on it and then some.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and maybe even next-gen systems. At the moment of publishing, it is without a release date.

