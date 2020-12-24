Cyberpunk 2077 Update Fixes One of the Game's Biggest Issues

✖

Cyberpunk 2077's new update is out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and the patch notes reveal that one of the game's biggest issues is no longer an issue. If you're on console or Google Stadia, the issue in question was never a problem, to begin with, but it was a massive problem on PC -- discovered earlier this week -- that CD Projekt Red was very quick to fix, though the fix may still leave some players disappointed.

Before this update, if a save file on PC became 8 MB or bigger, it was instantly corrupted and that's because the game didn't account for file sizes getting this big. As alluded to, this artificial cap has been lifted, however, there's a caveat.

While this problem will no longer be an issue going forward, it isn't retroactive. In other words, if your save files have already been corrupted, this isn't going to fix them. They will remain corrupted, which means your only option to continue will be to load up a previous save under 8 MB. And then from here, delete some items and slow down on the crafting, with the latter being the main contributor to bloated save files.

At the moment of publishing, it sounds like there's no way for CD Projekt Red to salvage these save files, or if there is, there's no plan to do anything about them.

While you're now free to go past 8 MB, it's worth noting that this doesn't solve the loading issues with larger save files. The bigger your save file gets, the longer it will take to load, with players reporting noticeable differences after 6 MB.

