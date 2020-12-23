New Cyberpunk 2077 Bug Is Actually Just a Great Feature

✖

The patch notes of the recent Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 update on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia reveal that CD Projekt Red has patched the game's best accidental feature made possible by one of the game's countless bugs. Before the update, there was a bug that would lead to Dum Dum following the player after The Pickup, an early mission in the game. This included not just in Night City, but cutscenes as well. That said, and as noted, this has been "fixed." Thankfully, a similar bug still seemingly persists.

Over on the game's Reddit page, one player revealed that if you leave in the middle of a quest that features NPC support, said NPC will then follow you everywhere, including during missions. In other words, the bug actually adds a barebones companion system to the game.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if these two bugs are related and if the latter has been fixed with the same bandaid. It appears they are separate bugs, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed. That said, if this bug sounds familiar, it's because Cyberpunk 2077 isn't the first game to have it. Skyrim famously had a very similar bug.

Unfortunately, if this bug hasn't been fixed with 1.05, it's likely going to be fixed soon, assuming it's not too complicated to iron out. When and if this happens, we will be sure to update the story with the relevant information.