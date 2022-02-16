Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Free Demo on PS5 and Xbox Series X

At long last, CD Projekt Red released its long-awaited update for Cyberpunk 2077 this week that upgraded the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Although this update came about a bit later than some fans would have liked, CD Projekt Red has tried to sweeten the deal just a bit by making the game available to everyone in the form of a new free demo that will be transpiring over the coming month.

Detailed on CDPR’s website, the studio revealed that this free trial of Cyberpunk 2077 will grant those on PS5 and Xbox Series X to play the game from its beginning for a period of five hours in total. “Once you download and install the free trial, you’ll be able to start a new game of Cyberpunk 2077,” the studio said of this offer that will last until March 15th. “Once you hit 5 hours of playtime, the free trial will end and you can choose to purchase the full game, or carry on with your life as before! If you do buy the full game, your save progress from the trial will carry over from the trial version, so you can pick up your adventure in Night City right where you left off.”

https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1493617704208670723

Perhaps the funniest thing about this free trial for Cyberpunk 2077 is that the title’s developers have acknowledged that some speedrunners could likely complete the entire game in this span of time if they know what they’re doing. To that end, this trial won’t ever lock players out from accessing certain content like others demos might. So if you can find a way to completely finish Cyberpunk 2077 within five hours (which would likely be impossible for most players), then you can do so with this trial.

As mentioned, this demo for Cyberpunk 2077 will only be accessible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. However, if you still haven’t played CD Projekt Red’s latest RPG for yourself, you can also look to pick it up right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.