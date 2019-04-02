‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Confirms Feature ‘RDR2’ Was Criticized For Missing

Almost everything about Red Dead Redemption 2 was universally praised. It’s one of the best games of all-time. That said, in the day of player freedom and dynamic scripting, many players didn’t like how strict and confined quests where in Red Dead Redemption 2. Not only did you get a game over screen if you died, but if you strayed away from the path Rockstar Games had tightly designed even a little bit. This isn’t a unique feature to just Red Dead Redemption 2, but it stuck out in the open-world western more so than many games. That said, for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is basically taking the opposite approach.

In Cyberpunk 2077 there will be no game over screens unless you die. That’s right. So, no matter how you approach a quest, no matter how badly you mess it up, there’s no failing. The game just reacts and keeps going. This is being done because CD Projekt Red wants Cyberpunk 2077’s quests to be unique player-by-player, meaning, it wants to let players tackle objectives in any way they’d like.

According to CD Projekt Red’s quest designer Philipp Weber, the quest team was constantly asking themselves what the dumbest thing a player could do, and in turn would build missions around this and make sure players would be able to do these dumb things.

Speaking to German outlet GameStar (translated via Reddit) Weber provided an example, noting that players can do something as simple and dumb as stopping for a burger during a mission to protect an important client. If you do this, the client is probably going to die, but the world, the story, and the game will move on and adapt.

Hopefully this feature allows players to roleplay the characters they want, but doesn’t mean quests will be void of meaning and consequence. Given that were talking about CD Projekt Red, I doubt the latter is the case.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PC, Xbox One, and possibly next-gen systems. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

