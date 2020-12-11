Cyberpunk 2077 Has a Huge Nudity Issue

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC has a huge nudity issue. One of the biggest games of the generation, and the first major release from CD Projekt Red since The Witcher 3 in 2015, is finally here, and it has to be one of the most NSFW games in years. Amplifying this is a smattering of glitches that make this nudity impossible to escape from. The open-world RPG in general is brimming with bugs and glitches, though not many of the game-breaking or game-crashing variety. However, some, like these nudity glitches, are certainly immersion breaking.

All over Reddit, Twitter, and gaming forums has been buzz about Cyberpunk 2077. And there's also been a lot of screenshots showing character's penises clipping through their clothing and hanging there in all their placid glory. And of course, the same glitch exists, but for breasts, almost suggesting exposed private parts is actually just a feature. Meanwhile, other glitches are stripping characters of their genitalia completely.

Anecdotally, our reviewer of the game came across a bug -- on PC -- that completely removed the clothes from their character, with no option to equip anything. They would get stats as if they were wearing clothing, but their character was running around completely naked.

Good game but my a glitch took my peepee. It is somewhere in Night City and I will find it. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/HHwNd1WOxs — Charlie (@insidetheslime) December 10, 2020

Has anyone else experienced the penis glitch because I have LMFAO#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/DMu6bd1EaZ — Kyle Barron (@Littleboy_kyle) December 10, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how prevalent these glitches are, but it appears many players are experiencing them at one point or another during any given playthrough. Thankfully though, with each instance, there appears to be a workaround. For example, with the bug our reviewer encountered, all they had to do was quit out of the game and load back in.

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red hasn't commented on these specific issues with the game. However, it's safe to assume, at this point, it's well aware of them and is working on a fix for a future update.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available worldwide via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and it's also playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series X, however, the proper next-gen version won't be releasing until sometime next year alongside the game's multiplayer mode.

