Cyberpunk 2077 Being Removed From PlayStation Network Prompts Backlash

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and is now offering full refunds for the game. The new game from CD Projekt Red has been a buggy mess on console, particularly base PS4, since it launched last week. Coupling this has been some serious performance issues. As a result, PlayStation gamers have been seeking a refund for the title en masse, and until tonight, Sony was not awarding refunds, and was rather advising customers to wait for a patch.

As you would expect, the move is earning Sony plenty of praise, especially since right now there's no such offer on Xbox, though this very well could change soon. However, there's also been some backlash, with some pointing out the equally or more broken games that have released on PlayStation consoles in the past that Sony did nothing about. Others are suggesting the move is excessive, while some are warning about the precedent this sets.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when the game will return to the PlayStation Store or how long Sony is dishing out full refunds. Whatever the case, the move is unprecedented and likely going to earn Sony, who is generally seen as anti-consumer by many, huge points in the PR department. But again, the move isn't earning universal praise.