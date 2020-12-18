Cyberpunk 2077 Being Removed From PlayStation Network Prompts Backlash
Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and is now offering full refunds for the game. The new game from CD Projekt Red has been a buggy mess on console, particularly base PS4, since it launched last week. Coupling this has been some serious performance issues. As a result, PlayStation gamers have been seeking a refund for the title en masse, and until tonight, Sony was not awarding refunds, and was rather advising customers to wait for a patch.
As you would expect, the move is earning Sony plenty of praise, especially since right now there's no such offer on Xbox, though this very well could change soon. However, there's also been some backlash, with some pointing out the equally or more broken games that have released on PlayStation consoles in the past that Sony did nothing about. Others are suggesting the move is excessive, while some are warning about the precedent this sets.
At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when the game will return to the PlayStation Store or how long Sony is dishing out full refunds. Whatever the case, the move is unprecedented and likely going to earn Sony, who is generally seen as anti-consumer by many, huge points in the PR department. But again, the move isn't earning universal praise.
SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG.— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020
Excessive
This is so stupid . Give Refunds sure but pull the game ? Little excessive no ? runs perfectly fine for me on next Gen besides minor few glitches Had less issues with @CyberpunkGame than I did with @assassinscreed https://t.co/ZTi6ZgCa92— Brandon (@Renegade23) December 18, 2020
Ridiculous
Man, this is ridiculous to be honest. The game is playable and is actually a great game insofar as I know. Why not wait until they release some patches, updates, etc?
You're only going to find yourself buying it again at some point soon. #Cyberpunk2077 #ps5— CoreNYC (@faranduleo) December 18, 2020
Blown Out of Proportion
Pulling the game from the store? that's a cute "I am angry at a couple of refunds" policy. The game works, but this been blown waayyyyy out of proportion by media needing some clicks.— Elio8 (@Elion87) December 18, 2020
Slippery Slope...
Sony wont easily be able to close the box they just opened. This will be the expected standard going forward for all broken games. Consider launch No Man’s Sky, FO76, WWE 2K20, & the myriad of other broken titles published all the time. Now when it happens ppl will point to this: https://t.co/vdaGVw567Y— Sophia (Superior gamer DNA) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) December 18, 2020
Not the Problem
You won't help with my defective PS5 or refunds for digital purchases associated with it, and haven't responded to my repeated (200+, by my count) inquiries about this, since November 13, 2020. Maybe a New Year's Resolution for you, can be to learn how to run a digital storefront— jaüffíns (@notjffns) December 18, 2020
What About the Broken Games Before Cyberpunk 2077?
Sony is letting you refund #Cyberpunk2077 through Sony store... But didn't for anthem.... Let that sink in... of how bad it is.— HeyRobert (@HeyRobert07) December 18, 2020
Remember The Witcher 3
I’m telling everyone that bought the game. Don’t return it. CDPR will fix the mistakes. All of the Witcher games were ass when they first came out and look at them now— ℂᎾⅅᎽ ℛ ᏇᎯᎶℕℰℛ (@SirWagsHisTail) December 18, 2020