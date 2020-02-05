Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed

Polish developer CD Projekt Red announced on Thursday that its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game will no longer be releasing in April. Instead, it’ll be out on September 17th. A statement shared by the developers said that there was more work to be done on the game while adding that it was currently in a playable state. The extra time spent on the game will make it CD Projekt Red’s “crowning achievement,” the developer said.

The update on Cyberpunk 2077’s release date was shared by the developer on social media following a week of big gaming reveals and delays from other studios. CD Projekt Red’s Marcin Iwinski and Adam Badowski, co-founder and head of studio, respectively, shared a joint statement on the delay.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the statement said. “Night City is massive – full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the previous months we need to make the game perfect.”

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

CD Projekt Red is best known for its Witcher series, the games based on the acclaimed novels, but its Cyberpunk 2077 game is the latest project that’s been in the works for some time. Gameplay reveals and cinematic trailers are what Cyberpunk fans have been treated to between the time the game was first announced and today’s update. We’ve even seen huge reveals like the fact that Keanu Reeves will play a prominent role in the game as the character Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of three games that’s been delayed this week. The other two are Marvel’s Avengers and the remake of Final Fantasy 7, both of which are made by Square Enix. The remade Final Fantasy game was pushed to April which made the month an even busier one, but it’s a bit less crowded now that Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back.

Cyberpunk 2077 was previously scheduled to release on April 16th. It’ll now be launching on September 17th.