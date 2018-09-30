Rumor: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Release in 2019

The reports and speculation say that Cyberpunk 2077 is years off, and will arrive in 2020 at the earliest. But what if, somehow, it releases next year, 2019? Well, that’s what Turkish publisher Bilkom claims is the case.

Yesteryday, Bilkom tweeted about Cyberpunk 2077, and in the tweet, mentions that CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open-world game will release sometime next year.

So, the question is, did Bilkom just spill the beans, or is this a mistake? Or, is it possible that Bilkom has no clue what it is talking about? Well, let’s think about it for a second.

Bilkom is a large and reputable distributor and publisher in Turkey, and has worked with CD Projekt Red in the past. For example, it helped publish The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in Turkey.

The company has also worked with other big companies in other big markets, such as Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Apple. It’s even verified on Twitter, for whatever that is worth.

Point being, this isn’t just some random publisher or distributor. Bilkom is a name that doesn’t mean anything in North America, but in Turkey, it does.

That said, just because it is credible doesn’t mean this date is accurate. Bilkom could be guessing. They also could have made an error. Who knows.

Everything shown of Cyberpunk 2077 so far, screams a cross-gen release, which it is rumored to be. Plus, CD Projekt Red just officially revealed the game this past June, and while it has been working on it in some capacity since 2013, the Polish studio hasn’t said anything to suggest it is almost done.

Is it possible Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing next year? Sure. Anything is possible. But it is incredibly unlikely given all we know about the game’s current state, it’s development cycle, and industry speculation. But, maybe it is. Maybe Bilkom knows something no one else does, or at least spilled the beans before anyone else did.

As always though, all rumors, reports, and leaks of the unofficial nature should be taken with a grain of salt.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. CD Projekt Red has yet to announce a release date, or even a release window for the title.

