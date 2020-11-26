Cyberpunk 2077 Update Is Good News for PS4 and Xbox One Players

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update from CD Projekt Red is good news for PS4 and Xbox One players worried the ambitious open-world RPG won't run well on the pair of last-gen consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 is less than a month out, and it looks poised to be as bar-setting and technically-demanding as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was when it dropped in 2015. That said, the more CD Projekt Red has shown off the game, the more it's been an excellent selling point for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Not only does the game look like it's going to push the PS4 and Xbox One to their absolute limits, but the reports have indicated CDPR has had trouble getting the game to run on these systems. On PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X it's likely going to run like a dream, but PS4 and Xbox One may be a different story, however, the Polish developer seems bullish about these versions of the game.

Speaking with investors during a recent earnings call, CDPR CEO Adam Kicisnki revealed that the recent delay has been huge for getting the game to run well on PS4 and Xbox One.

“I mean, PS5 is great. PS4 is still very good,” said Kicisnki “I mean, we had those extra three weeks and we achieved a lot within this final stretch. So, we believe that the game is performing great on every platform.”

We have yet to see the game running on a base Xbox One or a base PS4, but according to Kicisnki, the game runs "surprisingly well" on the oldest of the last-gen machines.

“Of course, a bit lower than on pros, but surprisingly good, I would say for such a huge world,” said Kicisnki when asked about performance on a base PS4 and a base Xbox One. “So, bit lower, but very good. That’s the answer.”

Of course, this will be music to the ears of not only PlayStation and Xbox players that haven't upgraded to the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, but those working with a low-end PC. That said, given the source -- and given the context of where this was said, in an investors meeting -- take this with a grain of salt. While there's no reason to believe Kicisnki isn't telling the truth, he's unlikely to also talk about the issues with the game on these platforms this close to release and with the company's investors.

H/T, Seeking Alpha.