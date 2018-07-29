Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Discuss RPG Mechanics, Plus Language Support

CD Projekt RED definitely knows how to hype of RPG fans fans and the game makers behind the iconic The Witcher series has no shortage of fans concerning their upcoming title, Cyberpunk 2077. The dev steam knows how to weave a solid narrative with incredible RPG mechanics and now we’re learning even more about what the upcoming futuristic title will have to offer, as well as language support!

We have Attributes like STR, REF etc. which can be raised by leveling up and Installing body cyberware; Skills, raised by successfully performing actions (Hacking, Crafting, Short Guns, Long Guns etc.); Perks unlocked with both Street Cred and XP. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 26, 2018

The Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account is in full swing and when one fan asked about the skills in-game, even comparing it to that of Fallout: New Vegas and The Witcher, the team over at Projekt had this to say, “We have Attributes like STR, REF etc. which can be raised by leveling up and Installing body cyberware; Skills, raised by successfully performing actions (Hacking, Crafting, Short Guns, Long Guns etc.); Perks unlocked with both Street Cred and XP.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as which languages will be supported, a separate Twitter post provided those answers. Here is all of the languages supported at this time:

English

Polish

German

Spanish

Italian

French

Japanese

Chinese

Korean

Russian

Portugese

Hungarian

Czech

Arabic

And more to be added, confirms CD Projekt RED. We’re honestly very excited! We got a chance to get our hands on the game during a private demo at E3 this year and to say we were absolutely enthralled by this crime-ridden adventure would be a massive understatement. You can check out our full impressions in the video at the top of the article, but overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

You can also follow the author of this story over on Twitter to ask what she thought her time with the game over @DirtyEffinHippy.