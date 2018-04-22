Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 Could Be Coming Sooner Than Expected, With Huge Marketing Push

We’ve already seen hints that CD Projekt Red has something huge planned for its E3 presentation for Cyberpunk 2077 in a few weeks. There’s the talk about a potential new trailer making the rounds, and we could even see a presentation showing the game in action prior to the event taking place. (But on who’s stage, though? Hmmmm.)

But now, thanks to a new report from GamingBolt, we’re hearing that the game may be arriving sooner rather than later, and getting a tremendous push thanks to the savvy developers at CD Projekt Red.

Per the report, which initially published on Polish site Strefainwestorow, the developer has made an impressive amount of money from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, which we previously reported upon. Sources report that the game made $200 million this past year alone, with even more revenue generated through CD Projekt Red’s listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

But an interesting part of this report indicates that the company won’t be paying dividends to stockholders this year, since they paid them around $30 million (or PLN 1.05 per share) the previous year. It’s not a matter of balanced budgeting, though — it’s preparing for what could be a huge marketing push for Cyberpunk 2077.

In the past, the developer promoted The Witcher III through money borrowed from distributors, which was later settled back with revenues. By going direct, however, CD Projekt Red has a more direct means to set up marketing for its game — and it’s preparing for something big.

But the fact it’s already setting aside funds means that we could be seeing something soon. That stage will likely be E3, where we’ll see all kinds of advertising with the game to go along with its trailer. But this also means that, with that marketing push, CD Projekt Red might be preparing for a sooner release. Perhaps even this year.

This is merely speculation, though. Since CD Projekt Red hasn’t spoken up on budgets or anything pertaining to its E3 plans, all we can do now is wait to see what it does over the next few weeks. But something is sure to happen, and when it does, we’ll be all over it like, well, Geralt of Rivia on whatever he’s hunting. Obviously.

We’ll keep you informed once official Cyberpunk 2077 info becomes available. We can’t wait.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the details!)