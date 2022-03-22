Cyberpunk 2077 TTRPG Products Are On the Way

The creator of the Cyberpunk franchise confirms that there are plans to make tabletop gaming products based on the characters and world seen in the Cyberpunk 2077 game. Speaking in an interview with Dicebreaker earlier this week, Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith confirmed that there are plans to make sourcebooks based on Cyberpunk 2077. “There will be,” Pondsmith told Dicebreaker when asked about whether there would be any Cyberpunk 2077 sourcebooks. “I can’t say much more than that. I am sworn to secrecy by a bunch of very tall, quiet Polish men.”

Pondsmith originally published Cyberpunk back in 1988 and has since updated the game three times, updating the world and jumping forward in the timeline via new editions. Pondsmith’s R Talesorian Games currently publishes Cyberpunk Red, which is set approximately 22 years prior to Cyberpunk 2077 but uses the same continuity. In the interview, Pondsmith noted that his company is in charge of maintaining the Cyberpunk timeline up to the the in-universe year of 2060, with CD Projekt Red in charge of events afterwords. However, Pondsmith did serve as a consultant for Cyberpunk 2077 and collaborates with CD Projekt Rd on making future DLC for the popular video game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While R Talesorian Games is continuing to publish Cyberpunk Red material, the company’s focus is on filling the gap between that game and Cyberpunk 2077. “It’s not like we can just put out [Cyberpunk Red] and then say ‘now we’re going to do [Cyberpunk 2077],’” Pondsmith told Dicebreaker. “There’s a lot of stuff needed to go in between to make a 2077 book make sense.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was considered one of 2020’s most anticipated games, but had a disastrous release due to incredibly buggy console versions. The game was de-listed from Sony’s Playstation store for six months due to the number of bugs. Over the past year, CD Projekt Red has released several patches to improve performance. Despite the issues, Cyberpunk 2077 was a strong seller, with estimated sales of 25 million over a 12 month period.