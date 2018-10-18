‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Aims to be More “Seamless” Than ‘The Witcher 3’

Every since the world got its first look at Cyberpunk 2077, fans couldn’t help but to compare the upcoming RPG to another CD Projekt RED favorite: The Witcher. Though the developers have talked about the comparisons quite a bit in the past, RED returns once more to talk about what the two franchises have in common the most.

In a recent issue for the PC Gamer Magazine, lead cinematic animator Maciej Pietra talked about the upcoming game and how the team aimed to make it even more seamless than its fantastical counterpart. The major goal here was to make the transition between action and story a smooth one, one almost undetectable by the player in the name of immersion.

There are many ways that RED is making sure this level of immersion is possible. For instance Pietras mentioned, ‘if you turn and look at something during a conversation, we want the NPC to notice.”

This level of reactionary gameplay is something players will be able to witness in titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, and really goes to show how much the furthering of technology has impacted the craft of a solid narrative.

The comparisons between the two franchises are understandable, given that both are RPGs and both are made by CD Projekt RED, but really – the comparisons should stop there. Geralt of Rivia’s story in The Witcher was, to an extent, pre-set. You can’t customize him and he has a purpose. Cyberpunk 2077 is total freedom. From the colour of your hair, to the gender of choice – and every romance option you can think imaginable. The stats are also totally customizable, as well as backstory and how the world around reacts to the player.

This comparison is also a huge reason why there was such a negative reaction to the game being primarily in the First Person. Vi isn’t slaying wyvvern, they’re slaying thugs. Working from the bottom up in the criminal underground is no easy task. Players will need to have an incredible arsenal of cybernetics and weaponry at their disposal, which is why the First Person perspective fits perfectly. Essentially, this is a First Person Shooter, and the gameplay design really was meant for just that.

With my own impressions of the game, I feel like if they had made it in the Third Person vantage point, the immersion would have been broken. Especially with the opening sequence I witnessed during my time with the game. It was gritty and just would not have had the same intended reaction had it not been up close and personal.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, we still don’t have a release date at this time.

