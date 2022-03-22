Cyberpunk 2077 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has released a new update for the title, Patch 1.52, today that fixes a number of issues and otherwise tweaks various odds and ends. Notably, several of the fixes are related to issues still stemming from the big Patch 1.5 update. Given how major that patch was, it’s no surprise that there were unintended ramifications from the addition of things like apartment makeovers and so on.

You can check out the full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.52, straight from the source, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that could cause wrecked cars or multiple Nomad cars to spawn in traffic when driving fast.

Fixed an issue where first equip animation could be played repeatedly after recovering a throwing knife.

The Laminate-armor Media Ballistic Vest can now be found as loot in Japantown.

Fixed an issue where the recon grenade highlighted non-hostile crowd NPCs.

Fixed an issue where after using the Take Control quickhack on a device, camera axis were inverted when zoomed in.

Quests

Player won’t be able to purchase again an apartment makeover they already own anymore.

Added the showering interaction to the Nomad Camp.

It won’t be possible to hack the Northside apartment before completing Act 1 anymore.

Fixed an issue where Open World combat events and some scenes could remain disabled after visiting Afterlife until player fast traveled within Watson.

Automatic Love – Walking into a wall in the elevator in Megabuilding H8 will no longer cause instant death.

Blistering Love – Fixed an issue where Johnny could despawn if player left the booth before interacting with the projector, blocking progress.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to progress past the “Search the area to collect information” objective.

Epistrophy – Fixed an issue where the quest could reappear in the Journal instead of being marked as failed after player failed to retrieve any of the cabs.

I Fought the Law – Fixed an issue where River could drive out of the market area erratically and push V out of world bounds.

Life During Wartime – Fixed an issue where selecting a blue dialogue option twice upon arriving on the crash site blocked progression.

Path of Glory – Optional objective “Get dressed” will no longer be incompletable if player collected the clothes before it appeared.

The Information – Fixed an issue where the doors to Lizzie’s were closed during the hours they should be open, blocking progression.

The Ride – Fixed an issue where Dex’s car was swerving left and right when driving away.

With a Little Help from My Friends – Fixed an issue where holocalls and text messages could be blocked if player told Saul about Panam’s plan while the Nomads were driving away.

Open World

Fixed an issue where summoned vehicles could be spawned far away from the player.

Suicidal Corpos in Corpo Plaza will no longer stand up after the fall.

Fixed an issue where an Assault in Progress in Arroyo wasn’t visible on the map, hindering progress in The Jungle achievement.

Gig: Goodbye, Night City – Fixed an issue where the quest didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

Gig: No Fixers – Fixed an issue where the “Park Iris’ car in the garage” optional objective didn’t complete if player stopped in front of the garage.

Gig: Playing for Keeps – Fixed an issue where all the enemies in the casino were set to Friendly.

Murk Man Returns Again Once More Forever – Fixed an issue where the Rayfield Caliburn didn’t spawn.

UI

Added a quest tag to fixer rewards when they’re first found in the stash.

Opening menus while reading a shard will no longer block the game.

It won’t be possible to change the position of the marker when a time skip is in progress anymore.

Fixed an issue where the loot UI could flicker and change before picking up the item.

Fixed an issue where the English text “A Favor for a Friend” would be displayed regardless of the language version instead of the correct quest name for some tracked quests.

Visual

Fixed animations and missing or displaced objects in various scenes.

Fixed some issues with animation occurring when performing an aerial takedown using the Hidden Dragon perk.

Fixed an issue where sandstorms could appear in scenes they weren’t supposed to.

Fixed an issue where foliage was not affected by different weather conditions.

Polycarbonate Sport Sunglasses will no longer be visible when switching between Third Person Mode and First Person Mode while driving.

Console-specific

Memory improvements and crash fixes on next-gen consoles.

Minor UI optimizations.

[PlayStation 5] Importing a save while not connected to the PlayStation Network will no longer block the option to continue the game.

[PlayStation 5] Fixed an issue where a corrupted save was created when player tried to import a PlayStation 4 save when no saves were exported.

[PlayStation] Fixed an issue where the “Press [Options Button] To Continue” screen registered pressing the button with a delay

[PlayStation 5] Wet roads will now be as reflective as on the PC version.

[PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X] Changing the preset in Video settings will no longer set all the Graphics options to ON automatically.

[Xbox One/Xbox Series X] Disconnecting the controller and entering the pause menu at the same time will no longer result in player being stuck.

Stadia-specific

Enabled aggressive crowds on Stadia.

As noted above, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.52 is currently rolling out across various platforms. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. The native versions of the title for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 were recently released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

What do you think of all the updates of late to Cyberpunk 2077? Have you given the next-gen versions of the title a shot since they were finally released? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!