Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.01 Live With Patch Notes

Cyberpunk 2077's first update since the 2.0 release is live on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A new Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty update -- titled Update 2.01 -- is live on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S alongside patch notes. Naturally, the new update doesn't compare to the mega overhaul that was Update 2.0, but according to the patch notes below, it does quite a bit. More specifically, according to CD Projekt Red, it fixes the most common issues plaguing players and improves overall performance, especially in Dogtown.

According to CD Projekt Red, the patch notes below are just the "highlights" of the update. To this end, there are more "improvement and fixes" now in the game, however, they are clearly not consequential enough to highlight. As for the file size of the update, we don't know. CD Projekt Red does not provide this information for any platform.

Full Patch Notes

Phantom Liberty-specific

Balls to the Wall – When talking to Paco, repeating the blue dialogue option from the Corpo lifepath will no longer block progress.

Dog Eat Dog – Fixed an issue where it was possible to earn multiple Relic points by triggering the first meeting with Songbird more than once.

Firestarter – Fixed an issue that could cause V to get stuck in the wall or roof after performing a Finisher on Kurt Hansen.

Moving Heat

Fixed an issue that could cause all traffic to disappear after completing the quest.

Fixed an issue where triggering combat in the garage in specific scenarios could cause various disruptions to quest flow.

New Person, Same Old Mistakes – Fixed an issue where the gate to Bill's hot dog stand was closed.

Somewhat Damaged

Fixed an issue preventing the player from scanning the Neural Network system.

Various fixes for devices in the bunker.

The Killing Moon – Fixed an issue that caused the doors leading to the shuttle to not open.

You Know My Name

Fixed an issue where V could remain connected to the sniper nest, blocking quest progress, after repeatedly switching cameras at the end of the sequence.

Reed will now wear his party outfit during the dialogue with Songbird.

Addressed an issue where some phone calls necessary to continue the main story began with a delay.

Various visual fixes for animations, lighting, scenes, VFX, and more.

Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.

Quests & Open World

Automatic Love – The distortion effect caused by talking to Johnny and selecting a specific dialogue option at the end of the quest will no longer persist on the screen.

Ghost Town – Fixed an issue where the quest could get stuck on the "Defeat Nash and his people" objective if the game was saved during combat prior to Update 2.0.

Gig: Breaking News

Fixed an issue where Ted Fox's car didn't spawn.

Fixed an issue where the gig wouldn't trigger after approaching the quest area.

Gig: Going-Away Party – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to get in the car with Flavio because it spawned underground.

Gig: The Lord Giveth and Taketh Away – Fixed an issue where the Militech SUV spawned underground.

Killing in the Name

Fixed an issue where leaving the quest unfinished could block clue scanning, preventing the player from progressing in many quests.

Fixed an issue where the Bartmoss Collective website wasn't visible in some cases.

Playing for Time – Fixed an issue where healing and radio icons disappeared from the HUD after the car chase with Takemura.

Space Oddity – Fixed an issue where the quest didn't activate if the location was approached prior to Update 2.0.

The Heist

Fixed an issue where Jackie wasn't present in front of the Afterlife.

Fixed an issue where, when riding the elevator to the 42nd floor with low FPS, V could fall through the floor and die.

The Prophet's Song – Fixed an issue where completing the quest could cause the police system to turn a blind eye to V's crimes.

The Ripperdoc – Fixed an issue where, if the player got into the driver's seat from the passenger seat, Jackie would return to the noodle stand and refuse to drive to the ripperdoc.

Fixed an issue where NCPD Scanner Hustles could remain uncompleted even after looting the necessary containers.

Fixed an issue where some Iconic weapons wouldn't appear on wall of the Stash in V's apartment.

Lowered the value of the Attribute check required to enter the area where the Thermal Katana can be looted.

Gameplay

Made it possible to properly switch to Arm cyberware by cycling through weapons.

Addressed an issue that could cause V to become invulnerable to all damage.

A wrecked NCPD cruiser without wheels won't be patrolling the streets of Night City anymore.

Fixed an issue where some obsolete mods in the Inventory and Stash weren't properly exchanged for a new weapon mod.

Fixed an issue where weapons obtained pre-Update 2.0 could have a Tier that's too high when compared to the player's level.

Removed various obsolete Crafting Specs.

Disassembling a Budget Arms Slaught-O-Matic will now give 1 crafting component.

PC-specific

Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing on keyboard and mouse.

Players unable to get achievements due to an issue that prevented Phantom Liberty achievements from unlocking on PC before a backend fix implemented on the day of the release will have them retroactively unlocked on GOG and Steam after loading a save from that playthrough. For the Epic Games Store, the issue is still under investigation.

Fixed an issue where, after installing Update 2.0 but not the expansion on GOG, a pop-up saying "Phantom Liberty downloaded – please return to the main menu to access new content" could appear in the in-game menu.

Improved image quality of DLSS Ray Reconstruction in the Ultra Performance setting.

Console-specific

Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: this won't fix saves corrupted before the update.

Fixed an issue where launching the game without an internet connection would prompt the player to log into GOG My Rewards again.

Miscellaneous

Various crash fixes on PC and consoles.

Vehicle radio volume has been adjusted so it's no longer too quiet compared to other sounds in the game. If you've turned down the volume of other sounds in order to better hear the radio, you may want to re-adjust the volume before you continue playing.

Added sounds for the Basilisk that were missing.

Fixed an issue where the player could earn an infinite score in Trauma Drama by shooting at enemies dropping from a helicopter repeatedly.

Growl FM and Dark Star websites will now be visible when playing without Phantom Liberty.

Fixed an issue where disconnecting the internet didn't result in an error message being displayed in My Rewards and Cross Progression tabs.

The song History by Gazelle Twin and Trash Generation will now be disabled when the "Disable Copyrighted Music" option is turned on.

Fixed an issue where hair didn't cast shadows when Ray Tracing was enabled.

Players who pre-ordered Phantom Liberty but didn't get the Quadra Sport R-7 "Vigilante" will now receive it.

Several improvements and changes to Ukrainian localization, including fixes for lines where the translation lost its original meaning.

REDmod

Fixed an issue where tweak mods would not compile in REDmod.

Added Phantom Liberty support to REDmod.

