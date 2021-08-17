Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Notes Detail Huge Update and New Free DLC

✖

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced a new Cyberpunk 2077 update. The update still isn't live, but today the Polish developer followed the announcement up with the update's patch notes, which, like previous updates, are massive in length. That said, not only does the update come with a huge slab of changes, improvements, and fixes, but it's also going to add three pieces of free DLC, including DLC featuring Johnny Silverhand.

At the moment of publishing, there's still no word when Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players can expect the update, other than that it's "coming soon." As a result, we also still don't know how much space you will need to clear for the update and its boatload of tweaks.

Below, you can read more on the patch notes, including what free DLC they are adding:

Free DLC:

Johnny Silverhand's Alternative Appearance – can be enabled in Settings in the "Additional Content" tab.

Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket, Luminescent Punk Jacket - both available in the stash in V's apartment after receiving a message from Viktor after completing The Ride. They're of Rare/Iconic quality by default, Crafting Specs to craft a higher quality will also be unlocked.

Archer Quartz "Bandit" - available as a reward or for purchase (depending on choices made by player) after completing Ghost Town and then receiving a message from Dakota or Rogue. If you haven't received the message, make sure to be in the Badlands area and move further away from Dakota's workshop. Dakota will also need a couple of days to contact you.

Improvements:

Improved the minimap's zoom level when driving, so that it's more zoomed out and easier to navigate.

Automatic Love - screen with pictures of Skye and Angel will be displayed substantially longer, making it easier to choose between the two.

Added a button which allows to reallocate the distribution of Perk points on a character's skill tree.

Increased the number of slots for autosaves from 10 to 20 and for quick saves from 3 to 10 across all platforms.

Added Database links to Journal entries.

Added an accessibility option for center of screen dot overlay which helps with reducing/avoiding motion sickness. It can be enabled in Settings → Interface → Center of screen dot overlay.

Fixers will now message V to offer a car for purchase less often.

Improved the Screen Space Reflections effect so that it looks less grainy on consoles and on lower visual settings qualities on the PC .

Added a filter for quest items in the Backpack.

Quest item tags from miscellaneous Job items will now be removed after finishing associated quests, allowing to sell or drop them.

It is now possible to rotate V in the Inventory with a mouse.

Players will now properly be able to craft a quickhack even if they once crafted it and then got rid of it.

Added a comparison tooltip for cyberware.

Improved a notification when buying cyberware and not meeting the level requirements to equip it.

It's now possible to upgrade crafting components in bulk.

Added new sleeping spots for Nibbles in V's apartment.

Icon on a disposal crate will now turn red when player picks up a body instead of being grayed out.

Landmine icon will now be grayed out after disarming it.

It's now possible to use an elevator while carrying a body.

Happy Together - Barry now has an updated, more unique appearance.

Base item will now be highlighted green like other components if it's present in the Inventory when crafting the same item of a better quality.

Rest of the Patch Notes:

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.