Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Teases Next-Gen Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable and available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, but this is just via backward compatibility. These versions of the game take some advantage of the tech they are running on, which is why the game runs much better on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S compared to Xbox One, Xbox One X, PS4, and PS4 Pro. That said, a proper -- and free -- next-gen upgrade is in the works, and during a recent interview, CD Projekt Red boss Marcin Iwinski teased this upgrade.

Unfortunately, Iwinski didn't say much about these versions of the open-world RPG, but he does tease these versions of the game will make use of all the functionalities and possibilities provided. In other words, it sounds like these versions will be less of a port, and more built from the ground-up.

“So, right now the game works in backwards compatibility, and it works very well,” said Iwinski. “The consoles are much faster. And then, we’re planning a free next-gen update for everyone who’s got a next-gen console. So, if you buy the game now, you can play it on next-gen. It works great because of the higher capabilities of the new consoles. But then, with the next-gen update, we’ll use all the functionalities or the new functions and technical possibilities provided by the new platforms.”

Given the game's plethora of performance issues and bugs right now, especially on PS4 and Xbox One, a proper next-gen version of the game can't come soon enough. That said, with the unexpected and unprecedented issues the game has been facing since launch, who knows when these versions will arrive. It's quite possible they will now be pushed back further as a result of the fiasco that is the Cyberpunk 2077 launch.

(Photo: CDPR)

H/T, Bloomberg and Retbit.