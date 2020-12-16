Cyberpunk 2077 NPC Leaves Players Amazed

✖

A random NPC in Cyberpunk 2077 has left PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia players amazed, especially players that know a thing or two about how to play the guitar. Taking to Reddit, a player highlighted one inconsequential NPC in the game who can be found playing the guitar. And as the player points out, the NPC is actually and literally playing the instrument, unlike just about every single other example of an NPC playing the guitar in other games. As they note, the fact that the notes and picking are perfect left the player, as a guitarist, "happy and amazed."

Chiming in via the replies, other users echoed the shout, noting the playing animation is the best they've ever seen in a game, which, as noted, typically don't pay attention to the animations when they put an instrument in an NPCs hands. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that the game's original music and soundtrack are equally terrific.

At the moment of publishing, the post is one of the top posts on the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page, which is no easy feat considering how hot the page is right now and how much it's largely full of complaints about the game that unfortunately doesn't boast as much TLC as it does here.

It's details like this that had players raving about The Witcher 3 for years, and there's no denying Cyberpunk 2077 is a special game with many details like this, but right now it's also an unfinished game being drowned in bugs and performance issues.

