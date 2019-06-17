Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicles Are Summoned Like Roach From The Witcher 3

The experience that comes along with Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly going to be a departure from what fans are used to seeing in CD Projekt Red‘s games. While a lot of this will be contributed to the fact that it is entirely two different franchises with different characters, but the settings are near-polar opposites. That said, there will be some elements in Cyberpunk 2077 that fans of The Witcher series might recognize, one of which is how players will summon their vehicles. According to lead quest designer Pawel Sasko, this will be done in a fashion that is reminiscent of how players in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt summon Roach.

During a recent interview with VG247, Sasko discussed the vehicles that will be featured in Cyberpunk 2077. Most importantly, they touched on how these futuristic vehicles will interact with players and what will happen if one leaves their car behind on their adventure. “The same that happens with Roach,” Sasko said. “So basically, because those cars are equipped with AI, if you call it, you can see the car driving towards you. So you can see when it arrives, basically. You can see as your motorcycle arrives, you can see as your car arrives. So you can just leave it wherever you want, it can go somewhere, just call it, and AI makes it like ‘bzzt!’, he drives by and waits for you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will definitely be an interesting aspect as players traverse Night City. Sasko also noted how players will be able to build a collection of vehicles as their apartments will come with large garages. “We’re still discussing, you know, if you can own all the cars, or some of the cars, because there are a few gameplay things, because the driving model for the cars, it just has to be crisp,” Sasko said. “It’s going to be plenty. And thing is that you can swap those cars, so you can decide ‘okay that’s my main car, that’s my motorcycle that I’m driving with’.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and it will be releasing on April 16, 2020. For more information about the highly anticipated game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to get your hands on all of the vehicles possible in Cyberpunk 2077? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!