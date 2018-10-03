‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to Be Distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive in North America

This morning CD Projekt Red revealed that it would be partnering with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for the launch and distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 in the West. This will come as a surprise to few, as CD Projekt Red and Warner Bros. have worked very well together in the past for CDPR’s most popular hits. From this morning’s press release:

“We’ve worked with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and both releases turned out to be really successful, so we’re entering this new stage of our cooperation with great confidence,” says Michał Nowakowski, CD PROJEKT’s Member of the Board and SVP of Business Development. “Cyberpunk 2077 is our biggest and most ambitious project to date, and I’m really looking forward to all the amazing things we can achieve together.”

Warner Bros. will be handling distribution as well as promotion in North America, so you can expect a vibrant (and exciting) marketing run leading up to launch. The press release also confirms (again) that we can expect Cyberpunk 2077 to launch on current-generation consoles, even if it doesn’t make it in 2019. While an Xbox One, PS4, and PC launch have already been confirmed, some were wondering after seeing the gameplay footage if we might be looking at a next-gen title. It seems likely that we’ll see Cyberpunk cross over both generations, like Grand Theft Auto V did before it.

As for Warner Bros., it sounds like they’re seeing dollar signs:

“CD PROJEKT RED is one of the best game development studios in the world and it’s great to be working with the team again,” said Kevin Kebodeaux, Senior Vice President, Sales, Americas, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. “Cyberpunk 2077 is a standout title and we are expecting great things from our continued collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED.”

At this point we still don’t have a solid release date for Cyberpunk 2077, but in case you missed the incredible gameplay footage debut, you can watch that again right here. This is one game the entire ComicBook office is eager to get their hands on, so stay tuned! We’ll have all of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 coverage for you as it breaks.