Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Controller Reportedly Leaked

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally supposed to be releasing in a couple of months, but now PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers will need to wait until September to play CD Projekt Red’s first major release since 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. And there’s no denying it’s not only one of the most anticipated games of the year, but of the generation. This is partially thanks to the studio’s pedigree, but also because the game looks incredible.

In the past, Microsoft has had a marketing partnership with the game. As you may know, its game was re-revealed on Microsoft’s E3 stage in 2018, and then in 2019 the game returned with the equally massive Keanu Reeves character reveal. And it looks like this partnership will continue with a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller, or at least this is what a new leaked retail listing suggests.

Recently, South African retailer Raru posted a listing for a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 controller. Unfortunately, no media of the controller accompanied the listing, but the retailer seemingly spilled the beans, which is why it has removed the listing.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, not only because it’s unofficial information, but because retailer listings can be unreliable. That said, Raru is a respected retailer in its region, so there’s a good chance this controller is in the works and will be revealed closer to the game’s launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any further delays, it will release worldwide on September 17, 2020.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is still months and months away, but there’s still plenty of games releasing this week. For a rundown on all the salient new games dropping before the weekend, be sure to check out our latest “Out This Week” article.

H/T, Respawn First.