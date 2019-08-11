Cyberpunk Creator Mike Pondsmith Will Be In Cyberpunk 2077

In just a few weeks, those anticipating Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to get a look at the latest gameplay demo that was originally shown behind closed doors. Thankfully, the devs at CD Projekt Red have been rather talkative lately, providing plenty of details about the upcoming title and what players can expect when they jump into Night City. That said, the creator of the original Cyberpunk tabletop RPG, who is also part of the development team, has been speaking about the project as well, even revealing that he will be playing a role somewhere in the experience.

Mike Pondsmith recently sat down with Official Xbox Magazine for their September issue to discuss the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. During the interview, the Cyberpunk creator noted that he does show up in the game at some point, but didn’t give any clues as to when or where. “I have a role,” he said. “I actually recorded for one role, but they came up with a different one for me, but I can’t tell you much more than that. And I’m telling you that because there are a lot of fans who are going, ‘He better be in the game somewhere.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pondsmith continued, saying, “So I’m in the game. I’m figuring what happens is, you know, at some point, [Johnny Silverhand] is playing his guitar and I’ll come out and play my bass [laughs].” While that is certainly an entertaining thought and entirely possible, there is a good chance that CD Projekt Red has something else in mind for Pondsmith’s role. Either way, it will be interesting to see exactly what the devs are up to.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the highly anticipated title from CDPR, check out some of our previous coverage, or learn more from the following overview:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about this? Are you glad that the devs created a role for Mike Pondsmith in Cyberpunk 2077? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

[H/t GamingBolt]