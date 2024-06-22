Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Mission Kit Review: A Fun Adventure In Night City

Given that the franchise was birthed in the tabletop gaming format with Cyberpunk 2013's release in 1988, it's nice to see the franchise return to its roots a bit with another tabletop roleplaying game release this year, particularly after the franchise has been a topic of conversation in gaming circles due to CD Projekt RED's outing with the video game license, Cyberpunk 2077 and Netflix's animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It's Edgerunners that has inspired the latest TTRPG, which ComicBook was able to review thanks to a digital copy of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Mission Kit (CEMK) provided by R. Talsorian Games, and while there are definitely some missing features that I would personally like to see in a TTRPG, looking through the CEMK has absolutely made me wish more of my typical tabletop group enjoyed Cyberpunk.

Overall, the CEMK's art looks as visually appealing as you would expect any Cyperpunk entry to do with the flashy colors you hope to see in Night City, although a solid case could be made that the amount of art provided doesn't feel like enough. With such a stylized franchise visuals are important, and less was certainly not more in this instance...though less art than I would have personally liked to see certainly doesn't ruin the experience whatsoever, and I definitely don't feel like the mission kit needed more art, rather I personally just wanted more.

What impressed me the most about the Mission Kit's design is the adventure itself – though I'll get into that more in-depth further down. Before diving into the specifics about each of the individual aspects that make up the CEMK, I want to first mention that this is the first game in years that has made me consider taking on the role of game master.

I am far too much of a people pleaser at my core to feel comfortable with the amount of pressure that comes with being the gamemaster for any tabletop game – there are constant worries in the back of my mind that I'm not providing a fun enough experience for my players that I forget to have fun myself, a trait that nearly ruined Dungeons & Dragons for me before I "retired" from the GM seat. Reading instructions for the GM that assert the chosen individual has the most complex job of the group wasn't a reminder I necessarily needed, but the way these instructions continue have reframed this role in my mind: "It is easy to be overwhelmed but, as the GM, you should be having as much fun as the Players are! If the game isn't enjoyable, you're free to pause, take stock of the situation, and make a decision as to whether you want to continue or not."

It's nice to see this level of consideration toward the GM's experience and perfectly demonstrates that the ultimate goal here is for CEMK players to have fun. I'd say the CEMK provides you with nearly everything you need to ensure everyone at the table is having a good time, although a couple pieces of key information are notably missing (or I'm just missing them myself). In the mission kit you'll find:

The Jacket – The Adventure Itself

The foundation upon which all tabletop games are built and what makes it a success or not is the quality of the adventure itself – I believe the Cyperpunk: Edgerunners TTRPG is wonderfully crafted. It's not a breeze to get through at 42 pages and allows players to really immerse themselves in the Night City environment, which is a massive pull to the franchise as a whole. It's hard to imagine anyone who isn't already a fan of Cyperpunk 2077 or Cyperpunk: Edgerunners will jump into this game, but I imagine if someone completely new to Cyperpunk finds themselves experiencing it for the first time through the CEMK the CEMK will be a nice introduction to Night City. For the vast majority that are going through the CEMK because they're already Cyberpunk fans, this adventure will provide you with events attached to the established lore you're already a fan of from 2077 and Edgerunners.

The Tools Provided in the CEMK

A well crafted, dense, and challenging adventure isn't the only aspect that determines if a TTRPG provides a good gaming experience to its players – as good as the adventure is, the tools provided to players to experience the adventure themselves have to match the quality as well. For the most part, I'm pleased with what the CEMK has provided. The introduction sheet does exactly as its name would indicate – it introduces players to Cyberpunk as a whole and this specific game. There isn't much else worth mentioning here outside of the key words bank, which will be helpful to anyone new to tabletop gaming, as well as a list of contents from the box. It's here you'll also find the credits for those who crafted the game. The Edgerunner's Handbook is a must-have for anyone who considers themselves a "lore snob" when it comes to the Cyberpunk IP, its story presenting plenty of opportunity to learn new things about a franchise you already love.

The updated gameplay mechanics do their best to match those used in CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077, which I think is incredibly clever and allows for players discovering Cyberpunk gaming in another format (tabletop rather than video) for the first time to get a grasp on gameplay in the tabletop setting...in theory. Unfortunately, there are some pretty vital missing pieces that I'm not confident someone new to tabletop gaming will have the "know how" to fill in the gaps for. Specifically, there seems to be some missing information regarding exactly how armor works – it's possible I'm missing it, but while going through the contents of the CEMK I wasn't able to provide myself with an answer as to how I'd calculate my players' armors' stopping power. So yes, with my first impression through the mission kit I definitely have questions about gameplay, though I'm hopeful getting the chance to actually play the game in a future tabletop night session will give me more clarity on what I may have missed.

Overall, I'm really pleased with what the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Mission Kit presents to players, and I'm eager to put a group together to really put the adventure to the test. Details on the CEMK are below, as well as links to order:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Mission Kit

Contents

The Edgerunners Handbook : Full of world lore curated to give you the detes you need to survive in Night City. Hand-picked by the creator of Cyberpunk , Mike Pondsmith. With new biographical information on David, Lucy, and the gang by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners writer Bartosz Sztybor

: Full of world lore curated to give you the detes you need to survive in Night City. Hand-picked by the creator of , Mike Pondsmith. With new biographical information on David, Lucy, and the gang by writer Bartosz Sztybor The Rules : Exactly what you need to play the game, from Friday Night Firefights to 2070-era guns, cyberware, and quickhacks.

: Exactly what you need to play the game, from Friday Night Firefights to 2070-era guns, cyberware, and quickhacks. The Jacket : A full-length mission for your Crew to play. Find out what happens after the anime ends.

: A full-length mission for your Crew to play. Find out what happens after the anime ends. Seven Edgerunners : Pre-made to let you jump into the action. Featuring art by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi.

: Pre-made to let you jump into the action. Featuring art by director Hiroyuki Imaishi. A set of Cyberpunk: Edgerunner -themed dice (two d10s and four d6s).

(two d10s and four d6s). Maps, standees, and tokens to help bring the world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to life.

The physical edition of the CEMK is available to order now for $35 USD, with a digital PDF version available through Drive Thru RPG for $15 USD.