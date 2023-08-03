Daggerheart Reveals Logo, First Key Art at Gen Con

Critical Role's Darrington Press has released an early look at Daggerheart, their new longform fantasy campaign tabletop game. Today at Gen Con, Darrington Press revealed two pieces of promotional art for its upcoming Daggerheart tabletop RPG, along with what appears to be one of the game's logos. The first piece of art features an anthropomorphic alligator or crocodile character wearing a hat and flittering a dice between their figures as a cat rubs against it. The second shows what appears to be a cat person with lynx-like ears and a tail wielding some kind of magic. The character notably appears to be wearing a dark blue tunic or vestment underneath their leather armor or battle gear - Critical Role has a group known as the Cobalt Soul who may be connected, although this could just as well be a coincidence. You can see both images down below:

First official Daggerheart art. Also Critical Role sold out of their day’s worth of Queen of Midnight in like 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/2vQnEc437g — Christian Hoffer 🔜 GenCon (@CHofferCBus) August 3, 2023

Daggerheart was announced earlier this year by Darrington Press as a longform fantasy campaign game, similar to Dungeons & Dragons made audience. Given the timing of the announcement (Darrington Press announced the games shortly after a large controversy surrounding the Open Gaming License that allows third-party creators to use D&D rules in their games), many have speculated that Critical Role will use Daggerheart in future campaigns instead of Dungeons & Dragons. Critical Role has not commented on this speculation as of yet and such a switch over could be years away.

Darrington Press is also debuting the new game Queen of Midnight this week and is also demoing its Candela Obscura game at Gen Con. Candela Obscura is already the featured game within a new monthly series for Critical Role, which airs on the final Thursday of the month. Queen of Midnight has also been a big hit, with the game selling out of its daily allotment in one hour on Thursday.